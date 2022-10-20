Rain washes out Ind-NZ warm-up

Brisbane, Oct 19: India’s second and final warm-up game against New Zealand was on Wednesday abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at The Gabba here.
Both the Indian and New Zealand teams failed to hit the ground as heavens opened up during Pakistan’s chase of 155 against Afghanistan at the same venue in the first practice match of the day.
India had earlier defeated hosts Australia by six runs in their first warm-up match here on Monday.
India will open their T20 World Cup campaign in a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. (PTI)

