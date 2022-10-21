Bayern, Dortmund, Union Berlin advance to Rd 3

BERLIN, Oct 20: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bundesliga leader Union Berlin all safely advanced to the third round of the German Cup on Wednesday.

Canadian wing-back Alphonso Davies sealed Bayern’s progress in a comfortable 5-2 come-from-behind win at Augsburg.

Mads Pedersen stunned the visitors in the ninth minute for Augsburg but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored twice and set up another goal for Joshua Kimmich as Bayern replied.

An own goal from Dayot Upamecano restored Augsburg’s hopes of an upset in the 65th until Jamal Musiala sealed the result with a wonderful strike inside the far post in the 74th.

Substitute Thomas Müller set up Davies to complete the scoring in injury time.

Dortmund had to work hard for a 2-0 win at second-division club Hannover. The 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko forced an own goal from Bright Arrey-Mbi in the 11th minute and 19-year-old Jude Bellingham sealed the win with a penalty in 71st.

Dortmund was looking for a confidence-building performance after just two wins from its previous eight games across all competitions but it was far from convincing in Hannover.

Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi was sent off late for a tactical foul.

Surprise league leader Union progressed with a 2-0 win over its former second-division bogey team Heidenheim thanks to Polish defender Tymoteusz Puchacz’ first goal for the club and a lobbed header from Sven Michel early in the second half.

Stuttgart routed Arminia Bielefeld 6-0 at home and Fortuna Düsseldorf won 2-0 at Jahn Regensburg.

Matthias Ginter rescued Freiburg by scoring in injury time for 1-1 against St. Pauli to send the game to extra time, where he set up Michael Gregoritsch for a dramatic late winner in the 119th minute.

Paderborn forward Richmond Tachie scored the winning penalty to knock Werder Bremen out with a 5-4 win in the shootout after their game finished 2-2 with extra time. (AP)