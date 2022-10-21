Azarenka progresses to Round of 16 after Badosa retires

Guadalajara (Mexico), Oct 20: Former No 1 Victoria Azarenka advanced to the Round of 16 at the Guadalajara Open Akron after top seed Paula Badosa was forced to retire due to illness, here on Wednesday.

Azarenka will face Madison Keys next. Playing flawless tennis from the baseline, Azarenka built a quick 4-0 lead before Badosa got on the board. Struggling physically, Badosa called the trainer at the 4-1 changeover to discuss her options but played on.

After Azarenka closed out the set with an ace at 6-2, Badosa retired due to illness.

“You never want anybody to retire, we go out here to compete and do our best. It’s really sad that Paula wasn’t able to finish the match,” Azarenka said on the court.

I hope she recovers quickly. I’m sure we’re going to have a few more matches to play, so I’m looking forward to those,” she added. (IANS)