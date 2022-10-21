Family plus Kharge

The collective conscience of the Congress party found eloquent expression in the election of its president– a remarkable credit and achievement for a party that had turned into a dynastic-run political enterprise. It was with commendable grit and determination to have a turnaround and to lift the party from the abyss it has fallen since 2014 that the Nehru family gave the nod for organizational revamp and presidential poll in a democratic and transparent manner. This effected a change in the leadership structure in an exemplary manner. The family knew there was no other go for the Congress to ensure its survival. Rahul Gandhi himself created the conditions for this by affirming in 2019, after the party’s second electoral defeat, that no one from the family would be the president. The BJP, the other national party, are far from being democratic in their organisational structure. The party functionaries are selected with a nod from the RSS. The Communists, led by a set of footloose hypocrites, are far from being democratic even as they are in the forefront of verbal fights against “anti-democratic” acts of governments. They simply need more freedom to indulge. The regional parties are props of dynasties. It is here that the greatness of the Congress party to change itself in commendable ways must be seen and hailed.

To be frank, however, the election of Mallikarjun Kharge as party chief may not mean much. He might, as he progresses in the presidential seat, mostly be siding with the first family. The election showed Congressmen wanted it that way. In a fair poll, 90 per cent of the votes went to Kharge, which demonstrated the overwhelming support the family enjoyed among the Congress rank and file. The maturity on the part of Congressmen is evident as it would be foolish to wish the family away. The Nehru-Gandhis) carry with them the symbolic weight of generations, reinforced by the sacrifices they made for the nation. These had culminated in the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi for their upholding of the national interests, be it against the Khalistanis or the LTTE. No one can wish these away. Credit must also be given to the Congress to have elected a Dalit as its president, which even the “most proletariat” Communist humbugs would never even think of doing. While Kharge’s would, to an extent, be a puppet show, the family itself can be trusted to change and be more accommodative. Rahul Gandhi has made this clear. After the results, Sonia Gandhi chose to reach out to Kharge and not the other way round. India needs the Congress now more than ever.