Former MDC, UDP leader join AITC

Tura, Oct 21: In a major boost to the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) prospects in the upcoming elections, former MDC and NPP leader from Baghmara, Sengnal Sangma along with the UDP contestant from Chokpot (both under South Garo Hills), Bishal Arengh joined the party this afternoon in a function in the town of Tura.

The joining of the two leaders came at a function which also saw the presence of former CM, Mukul Sangma and AITC MLA, Lazarus Sangma (Chokpot), TMC state Mahila president, Selma D Shira, TMC WGH district convenor, Richard Marak among others.

Sengnal and Bishal joined today along with their supporters during the function.

The two leaders had contested the last MLA elections from their respective constituencies unsuccessfully but stated that they hoped their joining would boost the party’s prospects in the upcoming elections in 2023.