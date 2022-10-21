Army chopper with 5 on board crashes in Arunachal

Guwahati, Oct 21: An Indian Army aviation chopper with five on board crashed at Migging village, south of Tuting in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Defence sources informed that the aviation Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH-weapon system integrated) had taken off from Likabali in Lower Siang district before crashing at the site.

Joint search and rescue (SAR) operation of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force was launched by teams, which included one MI 17, two advance light helicopters (ALH) and three columns of the Indian Army.

A total of five personnel were on board, the sources said.

“The search and rescue team has recovered the mortal remains of four individuals out of the five till now,” a statement issued on the Twitter handle of PRO Defence Tezpur (Assam/Arunachal Pradesh) on Friday evening said.

The cause of the crash was, however, yet to be ascertained till Friday evening.