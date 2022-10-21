Taapsee Pannu hosts Diwali party for industry friends

Mumbai, Oct 21: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu celebrates new beginnings as a producer with her production house Outsiders Films by hosting a Diwali party. The party was attended by industry friends and family.
Couples in attendence, Riteish-Genelia, Rakulpreet-Jacky, and Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, looked gorgeous. Pratik Gandhi also came in with his wife.
Also, putting their best fashion foot forward were young stars Sanjana Sanghi, and Adarsh Gourav. Popular Directors from the industry Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra, and Aneez Bazmee were also present, along with Outsider Films Co-Producer Pranjal Khandhdiya, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Elli Avram, Singer Papon, Saqib Saleem, and more.
