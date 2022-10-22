Lewandowski scores brace in Barça’s win vs Villareal

MADRID, Oct 21: Barcelona needed only seven minutes to get back on track in the Spanish league.

After losing to Real Madrid in the clásico on Sunday, Barcelona rebounded by scoring three goals in a seven-minute span in the first half of a 3-0 win over Villarreal on Friday.

Robert Lewandowski scored in the 31st and 35th minutes, and Ansu Fati added one in the 38th to give Barcelona the victory and move the Catalan club back within three points of defending champion Madrid.

Madrid had taken its lead to six points after a 3-0 win at last-place Elche on Wednesday. The rivals had entered the first clásico of the season tied on points and Madrid won 3-1 at the Bernabéu to take sole possession of first place.

Sunday’s loss had compounded Barcelona’s disappointment after it saw its hopes of advancing in the Champions League all but end with a 3-3 home draw against Inter Milan last week.

Coach Xavi Hernández said Barcelona had to quickly change its dynamics, and the squad responded.

Lewandowski opened the scoring with a low shot from near the penalty spot after clearing two defenders with a nice first touch off a cross by Jordi Alba.

The Poland striker added to the lead with another beautiful goal as he moved away from a defender and a fired a curling right-footed shot from outside the area into the far corner.

Fati sealed the victory from close range after a buildup started by Ferran Torres. It was Fati’s first goal since September.

Barcelona next hosts Athletic Bilbao before welcoming Bayern Munich in a Champions League match.

Other results

Almería opened a three-goal lead then held on to a 3-2 win over Girona at home in a match between promoted clubs. Girona thought it had completed its comeback but a goal seven minutes into stoppage time was disallowed for a foul.

The visitors dropped into the relegation zone, while Almería jumped to 13th.

Seventh-place Osasuna defeated Espanyol 1-0 at home with a 55th-minute winner by Ante Budimir.

Espanyol dropped to near the relegation zone with the away loss. (AP)