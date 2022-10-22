Leicester move off bottom; Villa lose at Fulham

LEICESTER, Oct 21: Harvey Barnes scored his sixth goal in as many games against Leeds to secure a 2-0 win for Leicester in the Premier League on Thursday.

Barnes’ strike added to Robin Koch’s early own goal as Leicester climbed off the foot of the table and into 19th place, just above Nottingham Forest. Leicester took the lead after 16 minutes when Dennis Praet’s low cross was turned in by Koch.

The visitors responded well and when Youri Tielemans’ shot was charged down Luis Sinisterra launched a quick break with the Foxes’ defenders in desperate pursuit. The forward curled onto the top of the bar.

A minute later Crysencio Summerville curled wide and Leicester briefly looked ragged until Barnes made it 2-0 10 minutes before the break.

Also, Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was taunted by Fulham fans after his team’s 3-0 loss. Fulham got the breakthrough in the 36th minute when Reed fired past Emiliano Martinez.

Matty Cash handled Mitrovic’s shot in the box, leading to a penalty, which the Fulham striker converted.

Fulham wrapped up the scoring when Mings turned a Neeskens Kebano ball across the box into his own net in the 83rd minute. (AP)