Won’t Speak to CPI-M cadres masquerading as journalists: Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24 : Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan told media persons here on Monday that he would speak to original journalists and not to CPI-M cadres masquerading as journalists.

An infuriated Governor was responding to queries by journalists before entering a public programme here. It is to be noted that the Governor of Kerala directed nine Vice Chancellors of the universities in the state to put in their papers on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had lashed out against the Governor and said that he was trying to the use the powers that he doesn’t have.

With the Chief Minister and Governor entering into a war of words, the situation in Kerala is in for a major confrontation between them. (IANS)