11-yr-old climate activist’s phone snatched while doing FB live in Noida

The activist was online through a Facebook live outside Nirmala Aspire Housing society, when two miscreants snatched her mobile.

“It’s very urgent. My mobile phone was just snatched away (10 minutes ago) by two bike-borne thieves while I was going live on my facebook in front of the Bellana Street market, Greater Noida, Sector 16B opposite Nirala Aspire. Kindly help me!,” the 11-year-old tweeted while tagging Noida Police.

Kangujam is an environmental activist from India and the founder of ‘The Child Movement’. She has been advocating climate change, environmental protection since the age of six. She also gave a speech on climate change at the International Seminar on Climate Protection in Madrid, Spain 2019, after which her popularity increased.