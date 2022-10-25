Assam CM condoles death of linguistic minority board vice-chairman

Guwahati, Oct 25: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has condoled the demise of Sukumar Biswas, the vice-chairman of Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board, at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.

Biswas, who was also one of the state secretaries of the Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party, was suffering from cancer for the past few years and was undergoing treatment for the same.

“Biswas will be remembered for his commitments towards the overall uplift of the members of the Bengali community in the state,” the chief minister said in a statement.

Born in Barpeta district, Biswas earned his master’s degree from Gauhati University and thereafter became engaged in social service.

He had also been the president of the All Assam Bengali Youth and Students Federation at one point of his career as a student leader.