ALS seminar on Garo language concludes

Tura, Oct 25: The 2-day Regional Seminar on Garo Language, Literature and Culture organized by the A·chik Literature Society in collaboration with the Department of Garo, NEHU, Tura, concluded recently at the latter’s campus in Chasingre near Tura.

The seminar was inaugurated on the opening day by Campus in-charge, Prof Sujata Gurudev.

In her inaugural address the Chief Guest, referring to the theme of the Seminar said that the indigenous tribal literature is a powerhouse packed with semantic context covering intricate layers of culture and history.

President of A·chik Literature Society, Prof. Caroline R. Marak, spoke on the need to promote more research papers written in A·chik language in addition to creative writing, a topic which was the focus in the Writers’ Meet and Workshops conducted in August, September and the second week of October, 2022.

During the seminar, 28 papers were presented by scholars and post-graduate students of ICFAI and NEHU Tura Campus. The papers consisted of studies on A·chik language, literature and various aspects of culture, customs and the arts.

On the concluding day, certificates were distributed to the participants by Prof. G. Singaiah, Department of Management and Prof. C.P. Suresh, Head, Department of Horticulture, NEHU, Tura Campus, Tura and the President of A·chik Literature Society, Tura.