Tura MDC to file writ petition in HC

Tura, Oct 26: Arrested BJP MDC from Tura, Bernard N Marak is set to file a Writ petition in the Meghalaya High Court (HC) on Thursday, over multiple cases filed against him, some of which have been alleged to be old and long pending ones having no connection to him or the current case.

“Our contention is that Bernard has been implicated in many cases, even the old and long pending cases which are not connected to him in any way. This too has been done without prior information to us. We are asking the state to inform us how many cases are still pending against him,” Bernard’s lawyer said, while informing of the development on Wednesday.

The lawyer claimed that whenever a bail application is filed in the HC and there is a possibility of bail, new cases are slapped against Bernard, one after another. According to the lawyer, altogether five cases were slapped against Bernard while he was in custody and not in one case was he informed of the development.

As per the video statement given on Wednesday, two cases are pending against the Tura MDC in the Tura Court, both of which have been alleged to be old and long pending cases, which he has no connection to. “This is from a 2001 case where even the main accused has expired. Even in that case he has been implicated and taken into custody for which we are attending the hearing today,” he informed.

Meanwhile, a POCSO bail application has reportedly been filed in the meantime by the Tura MDC, which, as per the lawyer, will be listed next week.