District level coordination committee meets to discuss on crime against women and children at Ampati 

Tura, Oct 26: District Level Co-ordination Committee on Crime against women and children, South West Garo Hills, sat for a meeting on Wednesday at the Office chamber of Deputy Commissioner to review report on cases and discuss appropriate measures to combat the menace of crime against women and children in the district.

The meeting presided by committee chairman, the Deputy Commissioner of South West Garo Hills, Gideon Kharmawphlang, specifically held discussions on POCSO cases and also alarming rise of teenage pregnancy in the district.

While highlighting the case related problems, constraints and observations, the committee was also apprised of the irregularity of funds and lack of financial support, which is being faced by one stop centre of Ampati for many months now, that has led to the escalation of problems, causing obstruction to smooth functioning of the institution.