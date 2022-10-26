When Big B crossed a ditch to see his crush!

In conversation with contestant Sahil Shinde, a 3rd year Electrical Engineering student from Amravati, Maharashtra, Big B told him about his crush during school days.

Big B tells the contestant that when he was staying in a hostel in his school, he used to travel to a nearby area because the girl he liked was in the sister school located there.

“Our sister school was located at a nearby area and I used to cross a ditch to reach the girl’s school to look for the girl I liked during those days,” said Big B.

Later, he asked Sahil if he liked someone and he replied: ‘No’.

But afterwards in a video played during the show for him brings out his truth. As his friends inform Bachchan that since his school days he has liked a girl.

To this the host said: “You cannot tell a lie on the show and now when we know you like someone, tell us about her.” The promo ends here.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.