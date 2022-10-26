Ranbir makes self-deprecating ‘Brahmastra’ jokes in video, ex-girlfriend Deepika reacts

In a new video, which actually is a clever promotional campaign for the mythological adventure film, Ranbir can be seen cribbing about the new set of promotions after its theatrical run.

The video, shared by Ranbir’s wife and his co-star in the film, Alia Bhatt, on Instagram shows Ranbir making self-deprecating jokes about the number of times Alia says his character’s name, Shiva in the film and how he hates to promote the film. At one point in the video, Ranbir also says that the film’s director Ayan Mukerji feels that Ranbir has no life outside ‘Brahmastra’ when the actor is expecting his first child with Alia.

Later in the video, Ranbir receives a call from the director and he readily agrees to promote the film on Ayan’s insistence only to regret later after disconnecting the call.

Ranbir’s ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone, who is married to ‘Gully Boy’ star Ranveer Singh, took to the comments section of Alia’s post to share a laughing emojis on Ranbir’s tricky situation in the video.

‘Brahmastra’, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, is set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4, 2022.