EKH DSO to conduct 5k Run for Unity

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 26: The office of the District Sports Officer (DSO), East Khasi Hills District, to celebrate National Unity Day, will be conducting a 5K Run for Unity on October 31 starting from the JN Stadium Main Gate at 6.30 am.

The run will be conducted in open category for men and women and prize money will be awarded to winners along with certificates. Consolation prizes will also be awarded.

Participants have been requested to register online at https://bit.ly/3DcAYpW and may collect their respective chest numbers from the office of the DSO, East Khasi Hills District, at JN Sports Complex Polo Grounds, Shillong on October 29 from 10 am to 5 pm.

The route for the 5K Run for Unity is as follows: (Starting Point) JN Stadium Main Gate, Polo, Shillong – SRGT Main Gate – Golf Club – Lad Shyiap – MPPS – Lad Sanker – Mawroh Junction – FCI Junction – FCI – MeECL – Shillong Secondary School – CRPF Main Gate – SRGT Main Gate – (Finishing Point) JN Stadium Main Gate, Polo Shillong.