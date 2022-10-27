Spain, Colombia to meet in final

Margao, Oct 26: Defending champions Spain beat Germany by a goal in a semi-final on Wednesday to set up a summit clash against Colombia in the FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup.

Lucia Corrales scored the lone goal in the 90th minute.

In the first semi-final, Colombia beat Nigeria 6-5 via a dramatic penalty shootout to become the first South American country to make it to the final of the showpiece. The two sides were 0-0 at the end of regulation time.

The final will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI)