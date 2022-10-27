Phulbari MLA refutes claims of joining BJP

Tura, Oct 27: NPP MLA from Phulbari, SG Esmatur Mominin has hit out at speculation of him joining the BJP prior to the upcoming elections in 2023. Mominin has rubbished any form of claim of his joining the saffron party, despite it enjoying popularity in his home constituency of Phulbari.

“The speculation of me joining the BJP is absolutely baseless. There has been no approach from the BJP or from me on the issue. I am looking at the development of my constituency and that is what is the most important for me as of now. Things still need to be worked out on my ticket, but I can state that I am not joining the BJP rush any time soon,” said Mominin when contacted on the issue.

The BJP earlier had claimed that Mominin along with 3 other NPP leaders had joined the BJP – an assertion that has been completely denied by the Phulbari MLA.

Speculation has been rife of the MLA being denied a ticket from his parent party, NPP in the coming elections with former Speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly and 3 time MLA, AT Mondal being cited as the front runner for the ticket. Mominin however downplayed the issue stating that he would wait for directions from his party before any kind of decision could be taken.

“There are lots of things that need to be taken care of in my constituency and that is my priority. I will leave the decision making to the party leaders. My thought will always be for the people I am meant to serve,” informed Mominin.

Supporters of Mominin have already begun to show their leanings towards AITC with Mukul Sangma also paying a visit to Phulbari recently during the just concluded Puja celebrations. However no concrete decision has been taken as of yet.