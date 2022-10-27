Rally in Shillong on Oct 28 over hike in unemployment rate

Tura, Oct 27: The FKJGP in Garo Hills is organizing a public rally in Shillong, on Friday, October 28, over the failure of the state government to address the ever increasing rate of unemployment among youths in the state.

The rally will take place at 11 am from Motphran to Fire Brigade Ground in Laitumkhrah, followed by a public meeting at 2 PM.

“It has been noted that no positive steps have been taken by the government to increase employment for the youths of the state which is affecting the productivity of our youths and driving many towards unethical ways and means of living. The rally cum public meeting being organized is a testament that the youths will not hold back anymore if any government fails to provide what they rightfully deserve,” a release announcing the rally said.

The federation also informed that more such protests would be held in different parts of Garo Hills at later dates until the youths are given better employment opportunities by the government.