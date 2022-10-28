1st Memorial (L) Rowell Lyngdoh KFT 2022 inaugurated

From Our Correspondent

Mawkyrwat, Oct 27: The Meghalaya Pradesh Trinamool Congress Mawkyrwat Block Committee Rangblang Zone organized the 1st Memorial (L) Rowell Lyngdoh Knockout Football Tournament, 2022 at St. Mary’s Mini Stadium, Rangblang, 30 KMs from Mawkyrwat.

The tournament was inaugurated by Sounder Strong Cajee, son-in-law of (L) Rowell Lyngdoh and TMC candidate from Mawkyrwat Constituency in the upcoming 2023 general election, in the presence of Rev. Fr Alphonsius Rongrin, TMC leaders from Rangblang area among others.

32 sports club from different villages of Rangblang area participated in the tournament. The first match of the tournament was played between Mariem SC against Rangblang Pombriew SC in which Mariem SC won the match through Tie-Breaker (6- 5).

The tournament is organised with a view to commemorate Lyngdoh – an ex-MLA from Mawkyrwat and former deputy chief minister. The former MLA had contributed much to the all-round development of Mawkyrwat Constituency in particular and South West Khasi Hills District in general.

The TMC also donated with a set of jersey each to all the 32 teams that participated in this tournament.