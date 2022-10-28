Activist ‘suicide’ case: Fifth accused surrenders before Dibrugarh cops

Guwahati, Oct 28: Another accused in the Dibrugarh activist ‘suicide’ case has been arrested after he surrendered before police in the Upper Assam town on Friday.

Aziz Khan, the fifth accused in the Vineet Bagaria suicide case, surrendered before Dibrugarh police.

Sources said that Khan was subsequently arrested by and produced before the court.

It may be noted that four other accused in the ‘abetment to suicide’ case – Baidullah Khan, Nishant Sharma, Samsullah Khan and Sanjay Sharma – are already in judicial custody in connection with the case.

An animal rights activist in his early thirties, Vineet had hanged himself to death at his residence on Shani Mandir Road in Dibrugarh on July 7 this year.

Prior to his death, he had recorded a video where he accused Baidullah Khan, Sanjay Sharma and Nishant Sharma of physically and mentally torturing him and his family over a rental property.

The officer-in-charge of Dibrugarh Sadar police station, Boloram Terang was subsequently transferred to another police station on the ground that he had failed to take timely action even after the Bagaria family had lodged complaints against the accused.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had met members of the bereaved family and assured strict action against those responsible for Vineet’s death, including police officials who failed to act after complaints were filed by the family earlier.

The unfortunate incident had sparked furore among sections of people in the Upper Assam town, who had gathered in front of Dibrugarh police station to register a protest, holding placards and demanding “justice for Vineet” and exemplary punishment for “those responsible for his death”.