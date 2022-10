Tura, Oct 28: The FKJGP, Resubelpara-Mendipathar circle in North Garo Hills was on Friday dissolved by its parent body in Tura for allegedly failing to perform its duties and responsibilities.

Informing of the dissolution, the FKJGP in Tura said that the circle shall cease to exist until orders or re-constitution and warned that anyone dealing with the present office bearers will be doing so at their own risks.