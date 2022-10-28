Assam artist Neel Pawan Baruah passes away

Guwahati, Oct 28: Renowned artist Neel Pawan Baruah, who was undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), passed away here on Friday afternoon. He was 86.

Baruah was admitted to the hospital on September 22 with high fever. GMCH authorities, at that time, stated that his oral food intake had decreased prior to being hospitalised.

Born in the Teok area of Upper Assam’s Jorhat district, he was an accomplished illustrator known for using unusual mediums to portray his paintings.

After completing his education in painting at Santiniketan in West Bengal, Baruah later took lessons in painting in New Delhi.

In 2012, a collection of 87 paintings of Baruah was on display at the State Art Gallery here as part of an initiative undertaken by the Nabakanta Baruah Foundation.

In 2021, he was honoured with the prestigious ‘Assam Saurav’ award by the Assam government for his contributions in the field of art and culture.

Baruah was married to renowned singer Dipali Borthakur who passed away in December 2018.

According to official sources, the legendary artist would be cremated with state honours here on Saturday.

In a condolence message, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “Deeply saddened by the demise of renowned artist and ‘Assam Saurav’ awardee, Neel Pawan Baruah. Over the past several decades, he has contributed immensely with his creations on canvas to enrich art not just in the state but as a whole.”