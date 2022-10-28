Roussow, Nortje dazzle as Proteas trounce Bangladesh by 104 runs

Sydney, Oct 27: Rilee Roussow’s belligerent century was complemented by a fiery spell from Anrich Nortje (4/10) as South Africa trounced Bangladesh by 104-runs in T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Rossouw showcased his batting prowess, blasting the first century of the ongoing showpiece with a 56-ball 109, while Quinton de Kock struck a fifty to power South Africa to an imposing 205 for 5. Nortje then returned with his best T20 figures as the bowlers rallied to bowl out Bangladesh for 101 in 16.3 overs.

Chasing a 200 plus total, Bangladesh openers looked up for the task. Soumya Sarkar (15) and Najmul Hossain (9) pilled 26 runs off the first two overs, including 17 of the first Kagiso Rabada (1/24) over.

Skipper Temba Bavuma’s move to replace Rabada with Nortje immediately paid dividends as the pacer blew apart the Bangladesh top order within the first five overs.

Nortje struck twice in his opening over, sending both openers packing. Soumya was first to go after he was caught behind and Hossain soon followed.

Nortje returned to trap Shakib Al Hassan (1) leg before to leave Bangladesh reeling at 39 for 3.

A bit of pace and extra bounce got the better of Afif Hossain (1), who was next to depart as Rabada joined the party. It could have been two for the pacer had Trsitan Stubbs not dropped Litton Das.

Once spin was introduced, Mehidy Hasan (11) looked to play big but got the toe of the bat as Aiden Markram pouched it without problem at wide long-on. He was Tabraiz Shamsi’s first victim as the spinner grabbed three wickets at the back.

Bangladesh batters struggled to get any partnership going.

Earlier, while the rain gods threatened to play spoil sport, Rossouw and de Kock were raining sixes in their 168-run partnership, the highest for South Africa in a T20 World Cup match.

Bavuma’s woeful form continued as he fell for 2 in the very first over off a Taskin Ahmed (1/46) delivery after opting to bat. But Rossouw and de Kock were at their aggressive best.

Bangladesh got some respite as rain interrupted play for 20 minutes and they were able to dry out the runs for a couple overs after resumption but the South Africans soon resumed business as usual scoring boundaries at will.

On course for a 220-230 score at one point, South Africa lost a momentum in the death overs on a two-paced wicket and just about managed to cross the 200-run mark. (PTI)