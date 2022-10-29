M’laya eves in NE team for Women’s Inter Zonal T20s

SHILLONG, Oct 28: Three Meghalaya cricketers have been selected in the North East squad that will take part in the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy.

The BCCI tournament will run from 8 to 16 November in Lucknow.

The three Meghalaya cricketers, chosen by the zonal selection committee, are Debasmita Dutta (batter and spin bowler), Ajima Sangma (pace bowler) and Monica Lyngdoh Phawa (wicketkeeper-batter), all of whom have represented Meghalaya in different domestic cricket tournaments.

In addition, Meghalaya’s women’s team coach, Saranya RS, and physio, Mary Balahun Sawkmie, will be two of the four support staff members for the North East team.

The 15-member squad has been drawn from six North East states – Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Mizoram. Assam and Tripura are included in the East Zone team.