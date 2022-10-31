Centenary celebration of arrival of Salesians ends

SHILLONG, Oct 30: Curtains came down on the Centenary celebration of the arrival of the Salesians of Don Bosco in the Northeast on Sunday with the Holy Eucharistic Mass at the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians.

The Holy Mass began at 10 am and was followed by another programme at 2 pm.

Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal, presided over the Holy Mass in the presence of Rector Major of the Salesians.

Archbishops, bishops and priests from across the world were part of the programme along with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Cabinet ministers and MLAs.

Recalling that the Salesians of Don Bosco arrived in the North Eastern Region on June 21, 1921 and set up provinces in Meghalaya, Assam and Nagaland, Archbishop Girelli upheld the relentless service provided to the people of the region by the Salesians of Don Bosco.

The Archbishop and Fr Paul Lyngkot also released a book The History of Salesians from 1922 to 2022 on the occasion.