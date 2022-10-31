TMC fears backlash, asks govt to address issue without delay

SHILLONG, Oct 30: The opposition Trinamool Congress on Sunday expressed concern about a possible spillover of the violence unleashed in the city on Friday affecting citizens of the state residing in other parts of the country. It asked the state government to come out of its slumber and address the issue.

Stating that the state government is clueless and ill-prepared to handle and monitor such protests, Opposition Chief Whip George B Lyngdoh said, “There is lack of preparedness and lack on intelligence and it shows how the government is in totally disarray and nobody is taking responsibility.”

He observed that youths had vented their frustration on innocent passers-by, and in the process, also endangered Meghalayans residing in other parts of the country.

Questioning the government’s silence, Lyngdoh said: “The government has to address it head on. We fear that citizens of the state living elsewhere will face criticism and backlash. The state government is not only responsible for citizens living here but also for those living outside the state.”

Commenting on Friday’s violence, Lyngdoh said the incident highlights the current scenario in the state where the youths are frustrated and venting it out on the streets as they know that the state government is engaging in political gimmicks and mere talks only and not addressing their genuine concerns.

He also blamed the government for not making attempts to monitor or quell the protests. “There have been incidents where protesters reached the corridors of the Secretariat and teachers were tear-gassed for raising their voices but each time the government was caught napping.

Recalling that Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui had tendered his resignation after the killing of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma rejecting it, Lyngdoh said: “This shows teamwork happening within the government. They scratch each other’s back when such incidents happen.”