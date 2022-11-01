Muga farmers urged to upscale their trade in NGH

Tura, Nov 1: A total of 80 muga farmers were on Tuesday, part of an awareness programme on muga farming held at Unit Farm, Rompara in Resubelpara, North Garo Hills where they were enlightened on the benefits of taking up the activity.

The programme was organized by the Central Silk Board, MESSO, P-3 Unit, Rompara.

Speaking during the prograsmme, Dr Vikram Kumar, Scientist B said that the programme is aimed at encouraging muga farmers to take up muga farming at a business level and educating them on the importance of sericulture in uplifting socio-economic conditions of the farmers.

During the programme, a technical session on quality seed production, procedure, care and sanitation measure to be taken during grainage operation and the advantage of muga rearing over traditional crops was apprised by Dr K Indrakuma, Scientist B, MESSO, P-4 Unit, Tura.

S G Momin, DSO, Resubelpara in her brief speech highlighted about different diseases of muga and symptoms and how to identify them while also elaborated on the importance of disinfection of muga for controlling of diseases.

Others who spoke during the programme were, Lakme Marak, Seri Entrepreneur and D Marak, Technical Assistant P-3 Unit, Rompara.