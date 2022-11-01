Pressure groups’ protest stalls business in Shillong

Shillong, Nov 1: Apprehensive of violence, shop-keepers in the city heart have downed their shutters this morning even as four pressure groups under the banner of Save Hynniewtrep Mission staged protest in two different locations- one near the SP office and the DC office point – in the city.

The pressure groups include HYC, HANM, EJNC, JSM and Corp. However, tight security arrangement made by the administration which has apparently learnt a lesson from last Friday’s FKJGP rally that turned violent on the city streets, has so far prevented the pressure group protestors from proceeding further.

Meanwhile, the protestors stationed at the two points are shouting ‘MDA down down’ slogans while demanding introduction of the ILP in the state, inclusion of Khasi Language in the Eighth Schedule, review of inter-state boundary MoU with Assam, relocation of Harijan colony, CBI or judicial probe into the killing of Late Cherristerfield Thangkhiew, filling up of the vacant posts in government departments and immediate repeal of Gambling Act.

At this point in time few representatives of the groups are in talks with Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui.