Satyendra Jain threatening me, paid Rs 50 cr to AAP: Conman Chandrashekhar’s letter to L-G

“I have been lodged in jail since 2017 and I have known, Mr. Satyendar Jain of AAP since 2015, and have contributed more than 50 crore to AAP on promise of giving me important post in the party in South Zone, and also helping me to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha following the expansion,” a hand-written letter of Chandrashekhar, which was posted through his lawyer Ashok Singh, read.

“After my arrest in 2017 for the two-leaf Symbol Corruption case I was lodged in Tihar Jail and was visited by Mr. Satyendra Jain, who holds the portfolio of jail minister, multiple times, asking me if I had disclosed anything related to my contribution to AAP to the investigating agency which arrested me,” it read.

“Thereafter, in 2019 again I was visited by Satyendra Jain and his secretary and his close friend Mr. Sushil in jail, and asking me to pay Rs 2 crore every month to him as the protection money to live safely in the jail, and to get even basic facilities provided,” it further read.

“Also, he asked me to pay Rs 1.50 crore to DG Prison Sandeep Goel, who he said was a loyal associate of his. He forced me to pay, and a total amount of 10 crore in the matter of 2 to 3 months was extorted from me through constant pressure. All the amounts were collected in Kolkata through his associate Chatturwedi. Hence a total amount of Rs 10 crore was paid to Mr. Satyendra Jain, and Rs 12.50 crore to DG Prison Sandeep Goel,” it read

“During recent investigation by ED, I had disclosed about DG Prison and also the racket run by the DG and jail administration, and also filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court seeking CBI inquiry, where the court issued notice and the matter is scheduled for hearing next month,” Chandrashekhar’s letter read.

“Also last month during an investigation by CB1/ACB Div-5, I had disclosed all the details of amounts paid to Mr. Satyendra Jain and AAP, and DG Prison. But no action has been initiated,” it further read.

“As now Mr. Satyendra Jain is lodged in Jail-7, Tihar, he has been threatening me through DG Prison and jail administration, asking me to withdraw a complaint filed in the high court, I have been severely harassed and threatened,” it read.

“Sir, I humbly request you to direct investigation agency to file a case on my complaint which has been also given to the CBI. I am ready to give all evidence supporting my complaint against Mr. Satyendra Jain of AAP,” Chandrashekhar’s letter read.

“I am being harassed, the AAP and their so-called honest government have to be exposed and shown that even in the jail they are involved in high-level corruption. I hereby undertake to tender full cooperation with complete honesty before any forum,” Chandrashekhar’s letter added.

Earlier, after he made repeated requests for a transfer outside Delhi, Sukesh was shifted from Tihar jail to Mandoli jail in Delhi in August after he allegedly received death threats within Tihar.

In October, the Supreme Court declined to entertain another plea by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeking transfer from Delhi’s Mandoli jail to any other jail outside the capital.