Mamata, Stalin, Rajinikanth attend Bengal Governor’s function in Chennai

The birthday function was held at Ram Theater auditorium near Kodambakkam. BJP former national secretary and senior leader from Tamil Nadu, H. Raja also participated in the function.

After the West Bengal Governor, Jagdip Dhankar became the Vice President of the country, the incumbent Manipur Governor, L. Ganeshan was given additional charge of the Governor of West Bengal.

Ever since Ganeshan assumed office, there has been a marked bonhomie with the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which was noted with interest by the social and political circles of West Bengal. Mamata and Jagdip Dhankar were fighting with each other most of the time.

The BJP, which got a drubbing in the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, seems to be trying to create an understanding with Mamta Banerjee, who is plagued by the continuous raids by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

However on Wednesday, immediately after arriving in Chennai, Mamata Banerjee called on the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin. The Tamil Nadu government is fighting a battle with Governor R.N. Ravi, and the DMK has written to all the opposition parties to sign a memorandum to be submitted to the President Droupadi Murmu for recalling the present Governor.