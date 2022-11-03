Public Rally Against Unemployment and Mayhem

By Kyrsoibor Pyrtuh

The protest rally against unemployment and nepotism went horribly wrong as innocent passers-by and even journalist were mercilessly beaten up. Let me place on record the vehement condemnation against mob violence perpetrated by vested interests who care less about unemployment and the destitute. I also join others in condemning the insensitivity of the Deputy Chief Minister who made a casual appeal to leaders of the organizing group to control their own “boys.” Let me tell you that many protests will happen post 2023, however it is the essential duty of the State to ensure that law and order prevails and that the lives and properties of people are protected. I also call upon the leaders of the Federation of Khasi-Jaintia and Garo People that apology is not enough but to call out on those “boys” and hand them over to the law.

The following morning after the mayhem I got a call from a friend working outside the State who told me that his friends in the mainland India had misconstrued it as the protest rally led by a workers’ party and that the aggrieved workers had beaten up their employers wherever they could find them. Unfortunately, it was just a bad day for Laitumkhrah and Shillong, as the raging fire in the Laitumkhrah market nearly destroyed the entire market at dawn and mob violence at noon, both causing distress and humongous economic loss amounting to crores of rupees together.

Unemployment is real, but it cannot be addressed in isolation as it is interconnected with politics and economics. In fact, Meghalaya is nearing a poverty trapped situation akin to the Latin American Countries in the 1980s. Talking about employment in Meghalaya the first thing which crosses everyone’s mind is Government jobs and reservation policy. It must be noted that today Government sector cannot generate more than 15% of employment and as per reservation policy, 80% jobs are distributed exclusively amongst the indigenous people of the State. The remaining 20% goes to OBCs and general category respectively. Thus, in Government sector tribals of Meghalaya are competing among themselves and no outsider or even permanent non-tribal resident are able to steal the jobs.

The bulk of jobs and employment opportunities in the State lie in the private sector. The employment and economic growth of the State can be understood in terms of economic rights and economic production. In Meghalaya one economic production on a large scale is rule out. The State is too small to push for big industry. Primarily, private sector in Meghalaya includes small and medium scale factory, like bakery, embroidery, tailoring, jam and wine making, government and private contractors who build roads, bridges and buildings. Besides, there are service providers, traders, transporters and suppliers of different hues who barely survive in the market. There are also franchisees of various brands and start-ups, but they are yet to settle down and have not been able to create sufficient job opportunities so far.

Entrepreneurship is still a distant dream due to lack of support system. However, I applaud a few entrepreneurs whose untiring efforts have generated not just employment but also contributed to the GDP. As a result of the single window policy in 1997 several cement plants and coke factories were established. But these industries should be asked as to how many jobs and quality employment opportunities they have provided for the local youths in the past twenty-five years? While we are raging against unemployment, a big lobby to privatise and hand over the Mawmluh Cherra Cement Limited (MCCL) to a private business entity from outside the State is on. The editorial of Shillong Times had stated that, Mr. Wailadmiki Shylla, the Chairman of MCCL will be visiting Kolkata to check out on the Bhavika Commercial Private Limited before signing an agreement to run and manage the MCCL. The Mawmluh Cherra Cement Limited the jewel, the pliang ja (food plate) and the pride of Sohra and Meghalaya is now dressed up for sale. It is accepted that the MCCL is struggling with low production and management deficit for decades now. But what does this hand over entail? How many more jobs will be laid off? Hence, will there be more quality job and employment opportunities created in the future?

The survey on jobs and employment conducted by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy 2022 had shown that unemployment in Meghalaya was the lowest with 2% followed by Maharashtra 2.2% and Gujarat and Odisha 2.6% each. Despite the low unemployment rate, employment opportunities in Meghalaya are fluctuating and also there is enough reason to doubt that there are lesser quality jobs in the State. In Meghalaya the issue is not just unemployment, but there is also an under-employment, which means that even if one has a job, he or she is underpaid or is being paid below the living wages. The possibility of being fired or laid off or remaining jobless for months or years is high. Moreover, employers, especially in the private sector, are openly flouting labour laws and exploiting the gullible workers to the hilt. The workers in Meghalaya are badly treated and no respect shown for their rights and entitlements. From security guards to contractual workers to myriad employees appointed via labour contractors are being exploited and are denied their rights to living wages, leave entitlements and are forced to pay a certain amount as commission to the contractor.

I reiterate that unemployment is real and it is a major issue causing several societal ailments like drug menace, prostitution and worst is the job for sex problem, thuggery and alcoholism etc. Is it true that the “other” or the so called “outsiders” are stealing away our jobs and employment opportunities? Let us do some fact check and introspection- According to 2011 census, 61.25% of the population in Shillong Urban Agglomeration are tribals. About 95% of seats in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly are reserved and this clearly implies that tribals of Meghalaya have absolute control on political and economic matters as well. Then, 80% of jobs in Government sector are under reservation. Nearly 90% of the territory in the State falls under the Sixth Schedule and is governed by traditional institutions. Also, there is the Land Regulation Act of 1971 which disqualifies non indigenous people from owning land in the State. Nonetheless this law is being diluted and no one seems to care about its dilution and the increasing landlessness among the tribals of the State.

Now that I have decided to throw my hat in the electoral ring let me share with you a story. For more than three months I have been on the ground campaigning door to door and person to person I can tell you that the State is losing big time. I met innumerable youths across communities who are working in different cities outside Meghalaya. In such cases the State is not only losing their skills or talents but it is also losing in economic terms as these youths are contributing to the GDP of the city they are living in. The reality of unemployment is also evident from the fact that out of ten families I visited on a day, about 3 to 4 households are having daughters or sons who are jobless and are still depending on their retiree parents. It is pathetic and alarming!

What is the solution? Well beating and targeting the “other” or “outsiders” for stealing away our jobs is never the solution. Transparency and accountability in job appointments is vital. Creating jobs and employment opportunities is also the responsibility of the State and it is the primary duty of the State to provide or facilitate robust support system to entrepreneurs and start ups in a fair and just manner. Enhancing the skills of local youths is crucial, but excepting the Don Bosco Institute Shillong, firms from outside the State are being engaged in skill development programmes and how will they impart training on fields that require indigenous knowledge? Regulation and proper implementation of labour laws, and especially the inter-state migrant workers regulation is essential with due diligence to labour’s rights.

Let me conclude with these words:

Unemployment is real

and sharply rising

Also, the frustration.

Rally was organised.

Some came in SUVs,

Some came in shared taxis

Many came in buses;

To air their voices,

Some came prepared,

creating chaos and mayhem.

Just to divert attention,

From the real issues of

corruption and failures,

The innocents were beaten while the police

looked away

They look away, Ministers and MLAs!

They look away from

violence

They look away from

unemployment

Sadly, the movement

will die before it began

Because we fail to

understand the thing

Thus, exploiters and

creators of unemployment

are celebrating

As they succeeded

in creating the mayhem.

