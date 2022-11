FC Goa win 1st home game of ISL season

Margao, Nov 3: FC Goa’s first home game of this Indian Super League (ISL) season was a joyous one as they defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday.

Iker Guarrotxena and Noah Wail Sadaoui scored inside the first 15 minutes, and Brison Fernandes struck in the 93rd minute to give FC Goa a home win.

Both sides made two changes to their starting eleven. The hosts welcomed Dheeraj Moirangthem back in goal, and Mohamed Fares Arnaout replaced Marc Hernandez in defence.

The visitors also made a change in defence with Eli Sabia coming in to replace Pratik Chaudhari. Harry Sawyer dropped to the bench, and Jitendra Singh came into the midfield as Jamshedpur switched to a 4-2-3-1.

FC Goa were off to a flyer as Guarrotxena scored after just two minutes. Brandon Fernandes played a short corner to Edu Bedia on the right flank.

The Spaniard whipped a cross in as the ball missed a cheeky flick from Redeem Tlang before finding Guarrotxena, whose decisive tap-in put the Gaurs ahead.

Before the Red Miners could capitalise on this opportunity, the Gaurs established a two-goal cushion just two minutes after the substitution. Brandon found Sadaoui with a sublime defence-splitting pass from midfield. The striker kept his left-footed strike low and hard to double FC Goa’s advantage.

FC Goa scored their third goal in second-half stoppage time. Substitutes combined as Saviour Gama played a low ball towards Brison.

Only five minutes after coming on, Brison controlled the ball at his feet before smashing it past Rehenesh in the 93rd minute. (PTI)