Aizawl promise attacking football in I-League

New Delhi, Nov 3: Aizawl FC’s historic Hero I-League 2016-17 triumph will always remain a memorable moment for football fans in the country, and the club is all set to make a splash in the forthcoming 2022-23 season.

The Reds have assembled a competitive squad consisting of experienced Mizo players such as Lalchhawnkima, Zodingliana Ralte, and Lalchhanhima Sailo, along with a bunch of exciting youngsters.

The club have also roped in quality foreign names such as prolific scorer Henry Kisekka and midfielder Matias Veron, who will have a key role to play in the coming campaign.

Taking charge as head coach is H Standly Rozario, who returns for what will be his third season with the side, spoke about his team’s preparations and objectives for the season. “We started our pre-season training in August and I strongly feel that our preparation has been excellent. We have a lot of young and talented players, with whom we have tried out different formations and combinations, and they have adapted to them really well. After nine rounds, we are at the top of the points table in the Mizoram Premier League too, where the level of competition is very high and tough. The players are in good shape and ready for the I-League campaign,” H Standly Rozario said.

Asked about promoting young players from Mizoram and churning out talent, the coach said, “Aizawl FC is the biggest platform for youngsters from the state to make a name for themselves and one of the club’s biggest objectives is the promotion of local players. Mizoram is rich in footballing talent and offers a pathway to promising players right from the youth level to the senior national team.”

“We have a bright squad filled with talented players, who are abundant in speed, skill, and fighting spirit. They are honest and truthful on the pitch and have adapted really well to the attacking brand of football we want to play as their natural ability allows them to do so. Playing in the MPL has also helped them earn valuable experience.” (IANS)