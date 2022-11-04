Kohli accused of ‘fake fielding’ against B’desh

Adelaide, Nov 3: After India secured a tense five-run victory over Bangladesh in Group 2 Super 12 match in Men’s T20 World Cup at Adelaide Oval, wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan accused Virat Kohli of fake fielding during the match.

The incident that Hasan talked about going unnoticed took place in the seventh over of Bangladesh’s chase when Kohli feigned a throw while standing at point, as if he was relaying a throw coming from Arshdeep Singh from the deep off the bowling of Axar Patel.

Neither the on-field umpires, Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown, spotted it.

“We all saw that it was a wet ground. Eventually, when we talk about these things, there was also a fake throw. It could have been a five-run penalty. That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately, even that didn’t materialise,” said Hasan after the match.

Law 41.5, pertaining to unfair play, prohibits the “deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of (the) batter”, and if an incident is deemed to be a breach, the umpire can declare that particular delivery as dead ball, and award the batting side five runs. (IANS)