Tura to host 2 Cooch Behar matches

SHILLONG, Nov 3: In culmination of the efforts of the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA), Tura will host two of Meghalaya’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy matches this season at the Alotgre Cricket Ground.

The MCA has invested significant resources into developing the ground, with the support of the BCCI. Work has included improving drainage, fencing, planting Bermuda Selection-1 grass and the creation of modern dressing rooms for players and officials.

The two matches at Alotgre will see Meghalaya face Jammu and Kashmir on November 19-22 and Karnataka on November 26-29.

The MCA also announced a 15-member team for the U-19 boys’ tournament as well, which will be led by Navin Kumar as captain and Bharat Gurung as vice-captain.

Meghalaya will play their first match in Mangaldai, Assam, against Uttarakhand from November 5.

Meghalaya squad

Charm Marbaniang, Shavian P Blah, Navin Kumar (C), Jeremiah Lyngdoh Kynshi, Banialam Mylliemngap, Raghav Magotra, Bosrang R Marak, Gavineal Marpna, Anmol Sunar, Bharat Gurung (VC), Avinash Rai, Reshab Subedi, Gulgul Sangma, Mrityunjay Bharali, Mrinal Das