Punjab FC ready for new season

Mohali, Nov 3: RoundGlass Punjab FC on Thursday announced their squad for the I-League 2022-23 season and spoke about their pre-season training, here on Thursday.

Head coach Staikos Vergetis said that team will try different tactics with the squad in upcoming season. The team has been training under the Greek coach’s guidance for over a month and has so far played seven friendlies.

Speaking to the media, coach Staikos said, “We have had a good pre-season so far and have been able to try different tactics with the squad. The team has the balance of experienced players, who have played in multiple seasons of the I-League, and young players who, I believe, will live up to their potential.” (IANS)