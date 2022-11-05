KVK holds month long Swachhata Special Campaign 2.0 in SGH

Baghmara, Nov 5: A month-long programme on “Swachhata Special Campaign 2.0” under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav has been undertaken by Krishi Vignyan Kendra (KVK), South Garo Hills.

During the campaign a total of 70 activities across the thematic areas including adoption of villages for microbial based agricultural waste management using vermicompost, awareness programme about swachhta, crop residue management, demonstration of technologies on waste and wealth, cleaning of villages programme with farmers, the orientation of school children on various topics like hygiene, sanitation, cleanliness, cleaning of office and disposal of scraps, space freed and timely disposal of references were organized.

The involvement of over 2231 participants including KVK staff, farmers, members of civil society, school children and other dignitaries were recorded during the duration of the program by KVK.

A total of about 12 villages namely Dajibadimagre, Warima, Asugre, Chokpotgre, Chitim Mitapgre, Semburongsnagre, Balwatgre, Mitap, Dobogre, Bibragre, Dagal Gopgre, Chokpot Bazar under Chokpot C&RD Block were covered through different activities of the campaign.