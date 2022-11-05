SGH DLSA observes awareness cum outreach programme in Baghmara

Daniel S Marbaniang the Chief Judicial Magistrate of District Legal Services Authority Baghmara in his speech calls upon the gathering to not treat the under-trial prisoners as nobody but to go and visit them in prisoners as during their visit to District Jail when they enquired the prisoners about their problems most of them complaint about family members abandoning them.

Some cases may be out of poverty, but Marbaniang assured that there is free legal aid Services in their Department therefore sought for the benefits available in their Department or meet Legal Volunteers available in their locality for any such help with regards to legal Services.

He also informed another important objective of organising such awareness programs such as empowerment of citizens through legal awareness and outreach programmes.