Hyderabad extend lead at top of table

Hyderabad, Nov 5: Hyderabad FC extended their lead at the top of the table and nabbed their fourth consecutive clean sheet after beating Odisha FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday.

Mohammad Yasir scored in the eighth minute.

Both sides made just one change to their respective line-ups. Eyebrows were raised as Manolo Marquez decided to bench Bartholomew Ogbeche as Borja Herrera took his place in behind striker Javier Siverio. Shubham Sarangi missed this game for the visitors due to an injury while Denechandra Meitei slotted into the right-back position.

The deadlock was broken inside ten minutes. Halicharan Narzary was twisting and turning on the left flank before whipping a cross past Meitei. The cross was headed into the bottom right corner by an unmarked Yasir in the eighth minute.

Sixteen minutes into the game, Herrera tried his luck from range, but his effort flew wide of goal.

At the half-hour mark, the hosts were presented with a glorious opportunity to double their lead. Nikhil Poojary sprinted into the box from the right flank and opted for a lob towards Narzary instead of a low pass. The ball bounced right in front of the winger as his shot flew over the bar.

Hyderabad FC lead at the top of the table with 13 points. The Juggernauts remain third.

Meanwhile, Sahal Samad scored a brace as Kerala Blasters drubbed NorthEast United 3-0 (UNI)