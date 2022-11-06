NE Olympic Games anthem launched

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 5: With five days to go before the launch of the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022, a rousing song that will be the official anthem of the event was released on Saturday.

The anthem, “Play”, by folk-fusion band Summersalt and artists from each of the other seven North East states, is a contemporary, upbeat track that is mainly in English but with five to six other languages sampled as well.

The chief guest at the launch function was Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya Dr Vijay Kumar D.

Also present on the occasion was East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo IAS and East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Shri Sylvester Nongtnger IPS.