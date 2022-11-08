Children are the future, but do we care?

Editor,

The article by Reuben G. Laloo asks our leaders a compelling question, “Is Children’s Well-being Part of any Party Manifesto? (Shillong Times, Nov 7, 2022”. That proper care of children ensures the survival and success of the next generation is an axiom of any aspiring society. But children do not have a voice or a vote, and are therefore so heartlessly neglected in election manifestos.

In 2019, the Jharkhand Right to Education Forum (JRTEF) released an 11-point ‘Child Manifesto’ for the state and urged political parties to include these issues in their political manifestos for the Lok Sabha elections. The points were largely based on the fourth Sustainable Development Goal of the United Nations for ensuring quality and inclusive education. Apart from education and teacher’s work conditions, the JRTEF also asked for a social audit of all schools and anganwadis in the state.

Apart from education, the manifesto also highlighted troubled children, especially those victimized by domestic abuse and trafficking. Other recommendations were use of tribal languages in primary education to reduce dropout rates. Congress and BJP representatives attended the event and promised to take up these issues for inclusion in their manifestos.

Child-centered budgets have been the norm in California since 2019 with the goal of reducing child poverty. UNICEF has pleaded for increased allocations for children in the national budget of Bangladesh, citing the need for devices for poor and rural children to participate in online or television classes.

Save the Children recommends several initiatives to be included in political manifestos. These includecommitment to reducing dropouts, better support for girls’ education, and access to healthcare, especially vaccinations and nutrition. Other recommendations are for protection of children in conflict and crises, and for care of the environment that is so crucial for children’s future quality of life.

It is admirable that a few voluntary organizations in Meghalaya such as Reach Shillong Ministries, Bosco Integrated Development Society, and SPARK have devoted efforts to out-of-school children and child rights. The data provided by these groups on social neglect and early substance abuse are heartbreaking, and need urgent attention.

India has enacted several legislations for child rights and many policies for children, but the sad plight of millions of children still remains largely neglected on ground. With elections around the corner, now is the time for political parties to take a stand on child issues. Several specific issues could be focused on, such as malnutrition, dropouts, children of single mothers, teenage pregnancies, and the overarching malady of child poverty.

Yours etc.,

Glenn C. Kharkongor,

Via email

Traffic pandemonium in Shillong

Editor,

I read the article, “Shillong’s traffic blues: Citizens need to push politicos for remedy,” by Manas Chaudhuri (ST Nov 5, 2022) with much appreciation. Way back in September 2018, I had written a similar article in this newspaper captioned, “Easing Traffic Congestion in Shillong,” where among other things I had mentioned the odd-even formula and the Singapore model where vehicles cannot be purchased at random. While my article was published soon after this present Government took over, the one by Manas Chaudhuri is published just a few months before the elections where a new government will be formed in 2023. I wonder if any response or courageous action will follow based on the suggestions in the two articles. This reminds me of what Sir Humphrey Appleby said in the ‘Yes Minister’ series, “If you make a controversial decision, you lose votes. and if it is a courageous one you will lose the elections.” Chaudhuri had stated in his article that the voters should make a deal on this issue and make it an election agenda. This is perhaps a far cry for now but it could happen in the future. Let’s hope it happens sooner than later.

Meanwhile in my article I had also mentioned the need for school buses to ease traffic congestion. To my chagrin these days I observe the long line of private vehicles of government staff which are parked in front of the State Secretariats and also in front of the Directorate buildings within Shillong during office hours. This was unimaginable five years ago. While we speak of school buses I often wonder if the State Government has ever thought of arranging buses for its own staff. If I am not mistaken this was done during the Covid pandemic. This may ease the traffic congestion to some extent while it may make it easier for visitors, especially from afar who wish to visit the Secretariats and the Directorates for their respective work, to get a parking space in front of or near these buildings, which is near impossible under the current situation.

Yours etc., K L Tariang

Shillong 3

How do we address un -employment?

Editor,

The recent incident that involved a rally against the rise of unemployment should set alarm bells ringing in the ears of wannabe politicians for 2023. Why I say this is because very few understand the magnanimity of the problem and the rest have no inkling as to what solutions they will bring forth to address this in their respective constituencies. The core factor here goes back to the lack of a proper road map as to how employment is linked to our education sector. Graduates of various shades will pass every year but many become unemployable because they will not possess a single work experience. This work experience should actually start for undergraduates or senior higher secondary level by institutions tying up with corporates, government agencies and non-governmental organizations working in various sectors. The other factor is the flawed state investment policy that seems to cater to only major industries whose owners have no interest at all in uplifting the state or to encourage entrepreneurs who can serve as original equipment manufacturer in short OEMs and small vendors. There are a host of issues if we are to deliberate further on the subject of unemployment. How every political party plans to address this burning issue will be seen in the coming months.

Yours etc.,

Dominic Stadlin Wankhar

Via email