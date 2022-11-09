Whither employment generation

Editor,

The Times of India, supplement TIMES BUSINESS dated Nov 2, headlines, “Tata group to add up to 45,000 workers at iPhone parts plant” in Hosur Tamil Nadu, that too mostly women. In Meghalaya no such facility has come up. Forget the 45,000 workers, even a unit that can employ 1000 workers is yet to come up. Why, despite having an educated populace and there being no taboo on women or men working, as is prevalent in many parts of our country is such employment not easy to come by in this State? The answers are many, but no one wants to listen or implement the right policies or to create the environment for industries or tourism projects to come to the State.

Meghalaya has a reputation for being prone to frequent violent agitations, on any and all issues without rhyme or reason. While the agitations are aimed at making the ruling dispensation listen, they invariably end up targeting the non-tribals and the next day such news grabs the headlines.

The Single-Window system for industries is in itself a road-block as 20% of the project cost is demanded to even register the unit, before they have even invested to set-up the industry, forget about generating an income. This also is not an end but the beginning of other extortions by NGOs and other line departments.

No large scale tourism units read resorts can be set-up owing to Land Transfer regulations. Each of these resorts can generate direct employment to 500 persons, and all associated economic benefits to the State in form of GST and Income Tax, and to the people by way of indirect employment. At least 5 such units can come-up if this bottle neck is removed.

Any government project looking for implementing partners are given to undeserving promoters in exchange for considerations to politicians. They include the medical college, hydro electric unites, hotels, industries etc., most of which do not come up, or take abnormal time-lines to complete, that too on crutches provided by the Government to save their reputation. Cases in point are the Mawmluh Cherra Cement privatisation to a trader, the Crowborough hotel going to a COAL-MINER, then to a Guwahati party who was given an UN-SECURED LOAN of Rs. 45 Crores by MIDC. Then we have the Marriott Hotel Project again originally allotted to a business firm who never paid a rupee of the lease rental, but secured huge loans from banks, on the basis of the signed lease and escaping with the booty, leaving behind a half-constructed project, which the banks sold to another party for peanuts, and then the State Government gives them more concessions by dislodging the Landlord read Shillong Municipal Board.

The questions and answers are many, and known to everyone, but nobody wants a solution. Each person wants to bake their own cake by machinations and faulty policies.

Yours etc.,

R N Paul

Via email

On traffic bottlenecks

Editor,

I am really happy to read the article by Manas Chaudhuri on the Traffic Congestion in Shillong and he has very consciously mentioned about the callous attitude of politicos and other several stakeholders. Right from the time we attained statehood this problem has gone good to bad, from bad to worse and now the present scenario is from worse to worst. The opposition parties who raise this problem and blame the ruling Government don’t do much when they are in the ruling dispensation. In fact they shy away from addressing the problem which they had clamoured against on the floor of the assembly. It was a noteworthy step taken up by the Rotary Club of Shillong to organise the first of its kind symposium on the issue. I vividly recall that the said symposium was held at All Saints Cathedral Auditorium and attended by not only the State Police but also the Air Force, Armed Forces, BSF, Assam Rifles who were represented by either their Heads or a representative. A number of recommendations were made with one voice but as mentioned by Mr Chaudhuri these recommendations have gathered dust in the Secretariat and buried under heaps of files and nothing came from those recommendations.

After that every now and then seminars and symposia are held where similar suggestions or recommendations have been made but since they don’t please the stakeholders, they become a stumbling block for in the implementation of the recommendations.

It is just a hope against hopes that something drastic is done as presently we do not see light at the end of the tunnel. The neighbouring state of Assam on the contrary has the political will to do something to manage the contentious traffic snarls and citizens wholeheartedly support the Government. One can see the pace of development in Guwahati which is an eye opener. In Meghalaya the Government prefers to shut its eyes bent and allow things to carry on as they did 20 or 25 years ago.

We hope that the next Government we elect does not follow the paths of the previous Govt but takes bold and effective measures to solve this cancerous problem which at present seems to have no treatment.

Let us hope that one day the ray of hope will rise from the horizon with arrows of lights pointed towards the future.

Yours etc.,

S L Singhania

Via email

Of persistent water woes in Shillong South constituency

Editor,

Apropos of the article, “Shillong’s traffic blues: Citizens need to push politicos for remedy” by Manas Chaudhuri (ST, Nov 5, 2022) and the response letter, “Traffic pandemonium in Shillong” by KL Tariang (ST, Nov 8, 2022), I have decided to cast my vote in the next assembly election due early 2023 in the state, consciously, on the basis of two major issues that are afflicting the citizens of Shillong and the electorates of 19 – South Shillong Constituency. First and most importantly the issue of water scarcity – which has never been resolved, (much like the issue of traffic mess in the town’s roads), in areas like Harisabha, Howell Road, Sylhety Para, ABP Road and more which the incumbent legislator, Sanbor Shullai, knows really well. Second is certainly the issue of traffic scenario in the streets of the town, which successive state governments have only neglected instead of addressing them.

So, Bah Shullai, if you want my vote then address the water scarcity issue in the above- mentioned areas along with the intractable Shillong traffic problem.

Yours etc.

BC Paul

Shillong – 4

Education in Meghalaya: National security dilemma?

Editor

Àpropos of the news report ‘Education in Meghalaya: The seven parts of incredulity’, has exposed the Achilles Heel of this department. Part two of the analysis sheds light on the types of schools, ghost teachers which would make a better sequel for a movie along the likes of Ghost Rider and how education will be a pipe dream if the malaise is not rooted out.

An astounding reality comes from the fact that politicians have overshadowed the education sector with the strong support of the bureaucracy. We are truly living in a ‘Deep State’. The Home Minister, who also handles an important portfolio as education, is busy playing Russian roulette. The police department is already bogged down with corruption and the deadwood is drifting from the policing method using conventional tactics of the twentieth century.

Certainly education is riding through the morass coupled with the increased demand and supply of drugs, cyber bullying, the unemployed venting their anger in the streets. Leadership can be achieved only if the ones talented and who put in the hard work are recognised. Only then will the state reap benefits. Jocko Willink, co-author of the book “Extreme Ownership: How U.S Navy SEALs Lead and Win” said, “The leader is truly and ultimately responsible for everything.’

Yours etc.,

Christopher Gatphoh,

Via email