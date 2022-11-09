CM inaugurates new C&RD Block at Rambrai

NONGSTOIN, Nov 9: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday inaugurated the new C&RD Block under Rambrai-Jyrngam constituency at a huge gathering held at Rambrai in the presence of local MLA Kimfa Marbaniang and MDC Bajop Pyngrope among others.

According to the Chief Minister, Rambrai and the other 108 villages have suffered negligence for decades as border area villages, adding that the NPP-led MDA Government has put an end to this negligence through the inauguration of the Rambrai C&RD Block.

A temporary Block Office of the new Rambrai C&RD Block was also inaugurated by the chief minister.

In his speech, the CM said inauguration does not mean laying of the foundation stone and informed that the block will start functioning from today.

Furthermore, he informed that apart from this, the construction of Mawrang-Rambrai – 2.5 km road has been sanctioned and work will start soon.

He also announced that the government has decided to upgrade the PHC in Rambrai to CHC and soon.

During the programme, Sangma also distributed cheques worth Rs 13.65 lakh to 273 farmer producer groups through the Farmers’ Welfare Program- ‘FOCUS’.