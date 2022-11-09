Hayden warns semi-finalists of Babar

Sydney, Nov 8: Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden has backed his under-fire skipper Babar Azam to produce “something special” in the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup.

The fourth-highest run-scorer in T20Is since the last World Cup, Babar has failed to fire in the ongoing showpiece, with a 33-ball 25 against Bangladesh being his best in the last five matches.

“…don’t be surprised whatsoever if you don’t see some fireworks because very special players don’t often stay down for long,” Hayden said during the pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s semifinal against New Zealand.

“There’s no question that Babar has been under some adversity. That will make him not only an even greater player…You can’t continue to keep on punching out hundreds and 50s and strike rates of 140-plus.

“There’s got to be moments in time where there’s a lull. And as we all know about the weather, once there’s a lull, there’s often a storm that follows. So look out, rest of the world, because I think you’re about to see something very special from Babar.” Pakistan were staring at an exit after losing to India and Zimbabwe, but Netherlands’ shocking win over South Africa opened up the door and they beat Bangladesh in their final Super 12 match to seal the semifinal spot. (PTI)