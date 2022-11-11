2nd North East Olympic Games officially kicks-off

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 10: The 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 officially got underway with the opening ceremony at the SAI Training Centre, on Thursday in the presence of thousands of athletes and dignitaries.

The athletes performed the march past, oath taking (led by Meghalaya karateka Wandahunshisha Mawblei) and witnessed the lighting of the flame.

There was a lineup of artistic acts, including the performance of the Games’ official anthem ‘Play’ by Summersalt and other artists from the North East; musical performances by Tarari Choir, Pynter Orchestra and Lamphang Syiemlieh & Ensemble; fireworks display; laser show; a song and dance performance that was a cultural extravaganza; and stunning drone show.

A galaxy of dignitaries from around the Northeast were present on the occasion, including cabinet ministers, legislators, senior officials, representatives of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) and North East Olympic Association (NEOA), and star athlete, the ‘Dhing Express’ Hima Das. The emcee was noted television presenter and actor Mandira Bedi.

The Olympic torch was handed over to the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma by star Meghalaya runner Marso Kyndait. The CM placed it on the pedestal where it will remain for the rest of the Games.

In his speech, Sangma said, “Meghalaya is celebrating 50 years of statehood and to mark this we have to celebrate the youth. We were firm to host the North East Olympic Games in Shillong in this very special year. We have always believed that the youth are the greatest strength of the nation.

“We have to help them channel their energy in positive ways and hence we wanted to this the North East Olympic Games. Sports is not only about results but the personality that develops, like how to learn from a loss, improving and playing fair.“

The Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh, welcomed the 3000 athletes and other visitors. “Volunteers and stakeholders have worked very hard in getting everything ready. Sports are an integral part of the journey of a human being and also helps the people stay fit and active,” he added.

MSOA working president John F Kharshiing, meanwhile, said, “We have used this opportunity to create new infrastructure and facilities for the smooth and comfortable experience for the athletes. We are grateful to the state government for bringing a paradigm shift in its approach to sports development.“