Jodhpur gears up for it’s annual polo fiesta!

Honorary Secretary of Jodhpur Polo and Equestrian Institute, Jodhpur, Kr Jangjeet Singh detailed the tournaments: The Umaid Bhawan Palace Cup Polo will be a 4 goals match held from December 6th to December 8th, the H.H. Maharaja of Jodhpur Cup an 8 goals match running December 14th to December 18th. The Rajputana and Central India Cup and the Maharaja of Jodhpur Golden Jubilee Cup are both 10-goal matches, to be held from December 19th to December 24th and December 27th to December 31st, Rajputana, respectively.

A total of eight one-day exhibition matches will also be played in the season, which is as follows:

The British Army Vs Jodhpur Eagles, and Mayo Vs Eton match from 9th � 10th December 2022, respectively

The H.H. Maharaja Hanwant Singh Cycle Polo Exhibition match on 9th Dec 2022

The Mathura Das Mathur Memorial Polo Cup on 11th December 2022

The Maj. Th. Sardar Singh Jasol Memorial Cup, presented by Th. Jaswant Singhji Jasol on 12th December 2022

The Army Commander’s Cup, presented by Army Commander, Southern Command, on 23rd December 2022*

The Abu Seir Cup, presented by Farouk Younes, F.I.P. Ambassador of Egypt on 30th Dec 2022

The Hermes Cup, presented by Mons. Patrick Guerrand Hermes, Ex-President Federation on 24th December 2022

The Bhanwar Baiji Lal Vaara Rajye Polo Cup, presented by H.H. Maharaja Gaj Singh II of Jodhpur-Marwar, on 26th December 2022

The Indian Air Force Longewala Polo Cup & Air show, presented by AOC-in-C, SWAC, IAF on 29th December 2022

Welcoming the season, H.H Maharaja Gajsingh II said, “Jodhpur is the Alma Mater of modern Polo in India; it is home to legends both past and in the making. The Season this year shall mark added joy after the Pandemic and we are hoping for a wonderful turnout with some of the world’s most renowned players and patrons. From a world-class ground to Marwar’s legendary hospitality, culture, and joie de vivre – Jodhpur Polo Season showcases the best of sporting and cultural heritage. It (the Polo Fiesta) is not just an instrument to promote tourism in Jodhpur; it is the friendliness of this place that makes it different from other polo destinations.”