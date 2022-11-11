Delhi Police register 2 FIR over JNU clashes

Two students were injured in the clashes that took place on Thursday evening near the Narmada Hostel over a personal issue.

“On the complaint of Nishant Nagar, a JNU student, a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered. And on the complaint of another student, Kartik, a case under similar sections has also been registered. Both cases have been registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station,” said Manoj C, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest).

Sources have said that the clashes were a fallout of a scuffle that unfolded at a birthday party on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, several videos of students and youth carrying sticks were also doing the rounds on social media.

However, there was no political involvement in Thursday’s clashes, the police said.